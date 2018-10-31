Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Deputy Treasurer General, Charlton Hwende has threatened to sue Thokozani Khupe party's spokesperson Linda Masarira for defamation following her allegations that the Kuwadzana East legislator benefited from the rot at the central bank.

Writing on Twitter last week, Masarira fingered Hwende in illegal foreign currency dealings alleging that his parliamentary election campaign benefited from money laundering practices.

"People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. My brother I hate your hypocrisy yet you are one of the biggest money launderers, received thousands of coupons during campaign period from queen B and some were changed at the central bank for hard cash. Iti nyo ndichivhiye," wrote Masarira.

Hwende has since reacted angrily to Masarira's allegations, instructing his lawyers from Mavhunga and Associates Legal Practitioners to give her a five day ultimatum to retract her defamatory remarks failure to which they will proceed with a $100 000 defamation lawsuit.

"We have been instructed to demand as we hereby do that you retract your statement on the same forum and with the same prominence as you gave in the initial article within five days.

"Should this letter fail to solicit the require response then may you take this as a note to institute legal proceedings against yourself for defamation in the sum of US$100 000," reads part of the letter.

Hwende's lawyers also demanded Masarira to issue a public apology to cure the image damage caused on their client who they argued is of good moral given that he is a member of parliament as well as holding key positions in the MDC.