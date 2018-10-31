31 October 2018

Zimbabwe: Bere Elected Tribunal Head

By Mashudu Netsianda

Former Bulawayo High Court senior judge, Justice Francis Bere has been elected president of the Sadc Administrative Tribunal (SADCAT) during the court's elections held in Gaborone, Botswana on Monday.

Justice Bere, who was recently elevated to the Supreme Court, joined the seven-member bench of the SADCAT last year in April.

His appointment to the SADCAT is for a period of two years, which is renewable once in accordance with the Sadc administrative statutes.

He takes over the presidency of the regional court from Eswatini High Court judge Justice Mbutfo Mamba.

In an interview from Gaborone yesterday, Justice Bere said during his tenure of office he would strive to ensure transparency in the administration of the affairs of SADCAT.

"I am humbled by my election to the presidency of this regional court. I wish to assure my fellow judges and all stakeholders that there shall be continuity and transparency in the administration of the affairs of SADCAT.

"I also would like to pay particular tribute to our outgoing president Honourable Justice Mbutfo Mamba from Eswatini and her deputy, Her Ladyship Justice Fulgency Chisanga of Zambia for the sterling work they did in," he said.

