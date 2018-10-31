31 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: De Lille Resigns As Cape Town Mayor, Quits DA

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille (file photo).

Patricia de Lille has announced her resignation as both mayor of Cape Town and as a member of the Democratic Alliance.

De Lille addressed journalists outside the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, where she had filed an application to review the independent Bowmans report into maladministration in the City.

In dramatic fashion, De Lille signed her resignation letter outside the court in the presence of the media.

In doing so, she took aim at City of Cape Town Speaker Dirk Smit, who she slammed for incorrectly stating that he had already received her letter the day before.

"I am also resigning as a member of the DA. I can no longer stay in this abusive relationship," she declared to loud cheers from her supporters around her.

"After 18 months, I am free. Free from oppression. Amandla!" De Lille cried on the steps of the courthouse.

The outgoing mayor's resignation will be effective from 19:00 on Wednesday.

She said she would be taking "leave" for two weeks to decide her next move.

Two councillors have resigned and more are expected to follow, she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cosafa Mourns Passing of Zambian Referee Leah Namukonde

31 October 2018 - COSAFA has learnt with shock and sadness of the passing of Zambian referee Leah Namukonde, who died on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.