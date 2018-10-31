Ghana: GJA Urges Police to Investigate Assault of Journalist

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the circumstances leading to the assault of Joy FM Reporter, Wilson Parker, by a security officer of former President John Mahama on October 29.

It further called on journalists to be more concerned about their safety when covering events, especially in hostile environments.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Mr Affail Monney, President of the GJA in Accra yesterday.

The statement expressed concern about the incident and urged for prosecution of perpetrators after a swift investigation.

The Reporter, who had been covering the political campaign of Mr Mahama for some time now, was allegedly assaulted at the Pentecost University College at Sowutuom in Accra, where the former President was campaigning.

It said the GJA finds the incident most unfortunate as the former President was a member of the Association who has cordial relations with the media.

The statement welcomed the purported apology rendered by the said security officer to Mr Parker and a promise by the office of the former President to investigate the matter.

The GJA, the statement added, would engage with all stakeholders, including political parties and media owners on how to work in harmony and minimise cases of assault against journalists.