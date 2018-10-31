Ghana: U.S.$90 Million Needed to Establish New State Airline

Amount $90 million will be needed as a start-up fund to establish a national airline.

The amount includes the development of the Aviation Training Centre, for training of technicians and a Pilot Training Academy as well as maintenance, repairs and overhaul project.

At least, 40 private investors are interest in partnering government whilst other prospective investors have shown interest.

Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, disclosed this yesterday when the acting United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Chris Lamora paid a courtesy call at his office yesterday in Accra.

Mr Adda said plans were far advanced to develop the other terminals at the Kotoka International Airport saying "the completion of T-1 and T-2 together with T-3, gave a total of 7.5 million passengers per annum in Accra.

He said with the expansion works at both Kumasi and Tamale airports into international status, a total of 9.5 million passengers would be receive nationwide.

"The newly constructed Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport which has a capacity for five million passengers per annum was opened for business.

This is only one of the several infrastructural projects government has been embarking on in the bid to make Ghana an aviation hub in the West African Sub-Region," he said.

Mr Adda reiterated government readiness to collaborate with private investors willing to channel their resources into the development of Ghana's aviation industry.

He said since there is a pilot deficit of about 5,000 globally, government is committed to training Ghanaian pilots to manage the national airlines.

Mr Chris Lamora expressed the United State government's interest in acquiring the best aircraft for Ghana.

Whilst applauding government for initiating the process of a national airline, he advised government to build new airports at Tema and Cape Coast.