Ghana: UG Students Benefit From Free Medical Screening

UG Students Benefit From Free Medical Screening

By Michael D. Abayateye

The Confucius Institute has on Friday, conducted free medical screening for students of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Supported by the Chinese Medical Team, the exercise formed part of efforts to ensure that students were medically fit to carry out their academic activities.

Hundreds of students trooped to the Confucius Institute to check their blood pressure, blood sugar, electrocardiogram, vision and access acupuncture remedies.

There were also free consultations on orthopaedics, neulogy, cardiology, gynecology, ophthalmology and traditional Chinese medicine.

Head of the Chinese Medical Team, Liu Cheng Long, said the exercise was necessary as students often were engaged in their academic activities without paying attention to their health.

"It is necessary for us to bring the screening to the doorsteps of the students, get them check their health status and provide them with the medications they need to remain healthy," he stated.

Mr Long commended the students for coming out in their numbers for the exercise.

He said, they would carry out the exercise regularly to ensure that students were diagnosed and received treatment in order to remain healthy in the midst of their hectic academic endeavours.

Director at the Confucius Institute, Dr Meilian Mei, said, she was impressed with the interest shown by students and lecturers in the exercise.

The free health screening, she said "will let the people understand and experience traditional Chinese medicine as well as build a platform to deepen the friendship between China and Ghana".

Dr Mei commended the medical team for coming on board to support the initiative, and called on students to take advantage of such exercises to stay healthy.

She asked students to be health conscious and obey all health instructions given to them by the doctors after the checkup.

