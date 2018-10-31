31 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GRA Locks Up Surfline Head Office

By Claude Nyarko Adams

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday locked up the head office of Surfline Communications Limited, an internet service provider in Accra, for failing to pay taxes amounting to GHc37 million.

Accumulated between 2015 and 2018, the debt includes communication talk tax, VAT and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) contributions.

The workers were thus, forced to close abruptly as officers of the GRA cordoned off the company's premises at Roman Ridge.

The exercise, undertaken by the Debt Management and Compliance Enforcement Unit of the GRA, was to execute distress warrants on some defaulting taxpayers in Accra.

Addressing the media after the exercise yesterday, Commissioner in-charge of Communication and Public Affairs of the GRA, Kwasi Bobbie-Ansah, said in line with the laws, the management of Surfline was required to contact the GRA within 10 days to discuss payment plans.

The Authority, he said, was mandated by law to pursue further actions against the company if it fails to engage the Commissioner-General on how it intends to pay the debt.

All operational offices and centre of Surfline across the country were to remain locked up and stopped from operating, he stated.

As part of the debt recovery measures provided by law, Mr Wisdom Xeto, a Chief Revenue Officer of the GRA, said the Authority was mandated to sell off the company's assets after 10 days if the company refuses to engage the Commissioner-General on how it intends to pay the debt.

He said: "the GRA prefers dialogue which would help to keep such companies operational rather than pursue extreme sanctions that will lead to job losses and collapse of businesses."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

