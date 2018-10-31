31 October 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SABC Embarks On Retrenchment Programme to Try to Save the Broadcaster

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: SABC
SABC Logo
analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

It has been a difficult road for the South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) after years of maladministration, censorship and corruption, and it continues to be a rocky journey as it attempts to come back from near ruin through strict austerity measures and retrenchment.

"We are technically insolvent as an organisation and are not able to fulfil our financial obligations," said SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe at the broadcaster's press conference held at their Auckland Park offices.

As a result, the national broadcaster has decided to invoke Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) that requires it to seek consultation from all parties involved and unions with a third party mediator, for retrenchments to be "both procedurally and substantively fair".

The SABC will let go of 981 of their 3,377 permanent employees and 1,200 of the 2,400 freelance journalists.

The SABC's wage bill stands at R3.1-billion and makes up 42% of its total R7.1-billion expenditure.

And to dispel the rumour that most of this is because of executive payouts, Mxakwe outlined that only R12.5-million cost to company goes to the top three executives, while the entire group executives...

South Africa

De Lille Resigns As Cape Town Mayor, Quits DA

Patricia de Lille has announced her resignation as both mayor of Cape Town and as a member of the Democratic Alliance. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.