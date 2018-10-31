South Africa: We Are Not Going to Take Cosafa Lightly - Senong

31 October 2018 -- Rest assured, South Africa's national Under-20 men's team (Amajita) are not going to take the upcoming COSAFA Under-20 men Championship lightly.

These are the words of Amajita head coach Thabo Senong, who insisted that he and his charges will fight tooth and nail to ensure that they defend their COSAFA Championship title. This year's regional tournament is set to take place in Kitwe, Zambia from 2-14 December 2018.

Senong, who is currently in Uruguay with Bantwana said he is waiting for Wednesday's (31 October 2018) tournament draw in Kitwe to find out who he will face.

Amajita coach said he will use the COSAFA Cup as part of preparations for next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations scheduled for Niger.

The top four finishers of next year's AFCON U-20 tournament will qualify for next year's FIFA U-20 men's World Cup that has been pencilled for Poland from 23 May-15 June 2019.

"We are going to take this tournament very seriously," Senong said. "We are the only Southern country side to have qualified for next year's AFCON tournament and we need to start preparing for that major event as soon as possible. Having the correct mental approach for this year's COSAFA tournament will help us perform well in Kitwe. Underestimating whoever we will pitted with in our group will not do us any good," said Senong from Uruguay.

Amajita will report for camp on 20 November 2018 to start preparations for the COSAFA tournament.

Senong, who has been all of over the country with his technical staff in the past few months scouting for potential talent to represent the nation in the upcoming junior football tournament said he was pleased with the talent they had seen so far.

"Nothing has been finalised as yet, however, yes, I am very pleased with the talent I have seen so far," Senong said. "We will announce the provisional squad for upcoming camp in due course."

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)