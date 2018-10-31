31 October 2018

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Bantwana Intensify World Cup Preps

31 October 2018 - The heavens have been kind to the South African national U17 Women's team as theycontinue to train without a single drop of rain despite heavy clouds hanging over their heads in Uruguaysince their arrival here on Sunday, 28 October 2018.

There has been huge rain forecast in the past days but somehow the gods have been smiling on the face of the u/17 Women's National Team.

Bantwana are preparing for the U17 FIFA Women's World Cup set to kickoff on 13 November 2018. South Africa face Mexico in their tournament opener.

Coach Simphiwe Dludlu says she is pleased with the progress the team is making on and off the field although she admits they need a few more days to fully acclimatize.

"I think in terms of training we are adapting better, the weather is not as bad, if anything its actually working in our favour," said Dludlu adding that the early arrival will give her team enough time to adjust to foreign conditions.

"The bodies are still trying to get used to whether weshould sleep less or we sleep long. The bodies are yet to adjust fully but within three more days, things should improve and that is why we came in early," added coach Dludlu.

"Training wise, the girls are adapting very well. Off the field that's the only time you see them falling asleep on the table because of the massive time difference. However, I am getting a clear picture and they have already set the tone from each training session. It keeps getting better," added the coach.

Bantwana arrived in Uruguay on Sunday afternoon after a 13-hour flight which included a stopover in Brazil.

South Africa

Read the original article on SAFA.

