Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has ordered all residents in the city who have restored pornographic videos and pictures in their phones and other accessories to delete them coming next Monday.

Speaking at region's offices early on Wednesday, RC Makonda said his newly declared ultimatum aims at fighting against homosexuality and prostitution in the region.

He said people who will not adhere to his directive are going to face legal consequences if found.

He singled out children as a group which is at risks of such pictures and video when they get access to their parents' or other adults' phones with such 'harmful' materials.

"Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) is capable of tracing those who store pornographic video and picture for the past three months, and they will be convicted for such offenses," he added.

He also announced a 17-member committee that will fight against homosexuality and cybercrime in the region.