31 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RC Makonda - Delete Pornographic Materials in Your Accessories or Else... ..

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has ordered all residents in the city who have restored pornographic videos and pictures in their phones and other accessories to delete them coming next Monday.

Speaking at region's offices early on Wednesday, RC Makonda said his newly declared ultimatum aims at fighting against homosexuality and prostitution in the region.

He said people who will not adhere to his directive are going to face legal consequences if found.

He singled out children as a group which is at risks of such pictures and video when they get access to their parents' or other adults' phones with such 'harmful' materials.

"Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) is capable of tracing those who store pornographic video and picture for the past three months, and they will be convicted for such offenses," he added.

He also announced a 17-member committee that will fight against homosexuality and cybercrime in the region.

Tanzania

Why Black Rhino Needs Extra Protection

THE black rhino is an endangered species and the government is working tirelessly to save it from being totally extinct.… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.