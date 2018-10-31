Zimbabwe: Mavhaire Trashes Liberation War Credentials

Outspoken former Zanu PF politburo member, Dzikamai Mavhaire has ripped into President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling party for perpetuating the liberation war credentials narrative saying holding a gun should not be a guarantee to good leadership skills.

Addressing thousands of MDC supporters who attended the party's 19th anniversary celebrations at Gwanzura Stadium on Saturday, the outspoken former Energy minister ripped into his former party for collapsing the economy.

"Kana munhu akagona kuridza pfuti hazvirevi kuti unogona kutonga nyika. Munhu akagona kusungura nyika hazvirevi kuti aakugona kudeveloper nyika (If one is able to operate a rifle it does not translate to him being a good leader. If one is able to liberate the country it does not mean he is able to develop the country)" said Mavhaire.

He urged the opposition MDC to keep fighting for state power, citing the fall of other liberation movements in Africa including Zambia's UNIP and Malawi Congress Party which lost elections.

"The country belongs to everyone don't be fooled nothing exists forever. Zambia's UNIP is no longer there but it is the one that liberated that country. Malawi Congress Party also is no longer there but it is the one that liberated that country. Zanu PF will go because the people of Zimbabwe are tired, vanhu havachada!" Mavhaire added.

The MDC anniversary also saw other ex Zanu PF members including Shadreck Mashayamombe, Jeppy Jaboon and Kudakwashe Bhasikiti among others endorsing the opposition party's narrative that the 30 July 2018 presidential elections were rigged.