31 October 2018

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Now Clears Bobi Wine's Kyarenga Concert

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Robert Kyagulanyi

Police, has on the third attempt, cleared Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine's Kyarenga concert.

Having been tossed around and frustrated by both the management of the 40,000-seater Namboole stadium and the police at least twice, Bobi Wine has now decided to take the much awaited Kyarenga album launch to his One Love Beach in Busaabala on November 10, 2018.

The concert, initially slated to take place at Namboole on October 20, was blocked by police on grounds that it was not part of the events booked to utilize the facility on that day - among them a wedding.

When a new date was agreed upon with the stadium management and the launch rescheduled to Friday November 9, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) wrote to Namboole management cautioning them against holding a concert that would damage the pitch ahead of Uganda Cranes' game against Cape Verde on Saturday 17th November 2018.

Now, the Busaabala concert has been cleared by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Okoth Ochola. According to police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, the concert has been cleared to take place even though there is some nitty-gritty issues that are yet to be handled.

"The remaining issues like police deployment will be handled by Kampala Metropolitan Police but the organisers have met all the requirements as per the Public Order Management Act (POMA) for the concert to go one," Kayima said.

Earlier, Bobi Wine urged Ugandans to 'forgive' police and Namboole for blocking the concert because just like all other state institutions, they have been hijacked by President Yoweri Museveni.

There are fears within government that allowing Bobi Wine who commands a huge following among the majority youth to host a concert within the city, might create a Tunisia like situation when thousands of protestors refused to leave the streets which led to the ousting of longtime President Ben Ali in January 2011.

Uganda

Survivor Watched Helplessly As Husband Drowned in Floods

"Whenever I think of what happened I do not want to eat or live anymore. I blame myself for not being able to save… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.