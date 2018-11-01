31 October 2018

Nigeria: 141 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

By Anthony Awunor

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received a fresh batch of 141 stranded Nigerians from Libya who were assisted back to Nigeria by International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through the assistance of European Union.

Receiving the Nigerians who were mostly from city centre of Libyan capital, Tripoli, Mr Segun Afolayan, Chief Planning Officer, on behalf of the Director General of NEMA and other federal agencies welcomed the voluntary returnees back to the country.

Afolayan urged the returnees to turn a new leaf in forging ahead in their future endeavours and not to allow the unfortunate experiences to negatively impact on their lives.

Afolayan said "Truly, you had bad experiences differently collectively and individually but these should be the motivation for you to make positive decision to see the brighter future ahead of you. This is because, no one can tell the story more than you and making the better use of your lives are essential".

"Please, federal government is urging you to be ambassadors of positive change by taking the anti-irregular migration to those still aspiring to take dangerous journey. You can Talk to them in the language they will understand most", he added.

The AL Buraq flight number UZ189 arrived MMIA. Cargo Wing, Ikeja at 10:45 pm on Tuesday with 71 female adults, three female children and three female infants. Also, there were 53 male adults, six male children and five male infants.

Amongst them were two medical cases, nine families and 11 pregnant women.

Agencies that joined NEMA in the operation were Nigeria Immigration Service, NAPTIP.

