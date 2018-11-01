Nigeria: 88 Million Nigerians Now Living in Extreme Poverty, Says Report

Photo: This Day

Conflict, poverty is a curse.

Over 1.1 million Nigerians have slipped into extreme poverty in just four months, a report by the World Poverty Clock, a Vienna-based World Data Lab, has said.

The latest report according to The Cable, has brought the number of Nigerians living in extreme poverty - or below $1.90 per day, to 88 million.

In June 2018, the Brookings Institution named Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, with 86.9 million extremely poor people.

Nigeria overtook India as the world poverty capital, despite being six times smaller in population than the Asian country.

According to the World Poverty Clock, created by Vienna-based World Data Lab, 88,011,759 Nigerians are currently living in extreme poverty.

The World Bank, IMF, United Nations, and major development institutions across the world forecast that Nigeria will not attai the 2030 target for ending global poverty.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also suggest that West Africa, primarily, Nigeria will host 40 percent of the world's poorest people by 2030.