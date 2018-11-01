Kenya: Away Trips for Wazito, Thika in NSL Season Openers

Former SportPesa Premier League (SPL) sides Wazito and Thika United begin quest for promotion back into the top flight on the road in the upcoming 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) season that kicks off on December 1.

The two were demoted at the end of the 2017 campaign with their slots being grabbed by Western Stima and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who are making a return to the top tier.

Wazito, who finished second bottom on the 18-team table with a paltry 31 points from 34 rounds, visit City Stars at Hope Centre in Kawangware while Thika United make a long trip to Mombasa to tackle Coast Stima at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Wazito are on a signing spree aiming for an immediate return to the top tier.

Defender Dennis Gicheru and midfielder Zachary Gathu, both from KCB, forward Joe Waithera (Nakumatt), midfielder Cain Okeyo and left back Washnington Munene (Nairobi Stima), right back Wilson Anekeya (Kakamega Homeboyz) and striker David Orem from Bidco United are some of the new faces unveiled at the club earlier in the week.

Thika United have kept their transformation activities low key.

The team has so far lost two key players in wingback Baraka Badi and midfielder Michael Mutinda who crossed over to KCB.

Debutants Eldoret Youth and Fortune Sacco, who were promoted from Division One, will also be away to Talanta and Kenya Police respectively.

Kisii-based Shabana, who needed a penalty shootout to overcome Mwatate Unite at Kasarani on Sunday and grab a slot in the NSL, will visit St. Joseph's Youth in Nakuru.

Nairobi Stima, under the tutelage of former Tusker assistant coach George Owoko, will be away to Bidco United.

The final round of matches will be staged on June 9 as the local leagues conform to the revised calendar to fit requirements set by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

FIXTURES

Ushuru v Migori Youth (Camp Toyoyo grounds)

Talanta v Eldoret Youth (Camp Toyoyo grounds)

Kenya Police v Fortune Sacco (Karuturi grounds)

Modern Coast Rangers v Green Commandoes (Serani Sports grounds)

St. Joseph's Youth v Shabana (Afraha stadium)

Coast Stima v Thika United (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Kisumu AllStars v Administration Police (Moi Stadium, Kisumu)

City Stars v Wazito (Hope Centre)

Bidco United v Nairobi Stima (Thika Subcounty stadium)