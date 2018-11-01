31 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Sevens Trainer Resigns

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Sevens strength and conditioning coach Geoffrey Kimani has resigned.

Kimani said that he has rescinded his decision to sign a new contract due to personal reasons and will instead proceed for a "much needed sabbatical."

"It was an honour serving both country and sport, always appreciated," said Kimani in a post on Facebook.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) reappointed Kimani as the strength and conditioning coach when they appointed Paul Murunga as Kenya Sevens coach with Kevin "Bling" Wambua as his deputy on October 5 this year.

Among the highlights with the Kenya Sevens team was when the team won the 2016 Singapore Sevens, their maiden victory in the World Rugby Sevens Series besides reaching the Canada and Hong Kong Sevens finals during the 2017/2018 Sevens Series.

