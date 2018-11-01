Kenyan Teams to Face Uganda in Friendlies

Kenya men's and women's teams will host their Ugandan counterparts in Nairobi in international friendly matches later this month.

The women's team will use the friendly encounter as part of their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations set for March next year.

Peter Orero, the Kenya Basketball Federation treasurer on Wednesday confirmed that the players selected during the All-Star festival in Nairobi last week will assemble for training immediately under coaches Cliff Owuor (men) and Ronnie Owino (women).

These friendly matches which will be a first of their kind in over decade. "It is true that we already have national teams in place to face Uganda in friendly matches this month and would want to maintain the teams for future assignments," Orero said.

Demond Owili, a Kenyan professional basketball player based in Australia, said he was ready to fund the friendly matches as promised and asked KBF to work on the logistics.

"I felt that Kenyan basketball fans have been starved of international competition for a very long time, in fact over a decade to be precise and felt it would be good if we played the matches at home to entertain our fans. I was happy when Uganda agreed to come to play us at home," Owili said. According to Orero, KBF is in talks with Sports Kenya concerning the availability of Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium for training.

"I am happy that the Sonko rescue team will be supplying water and ambulances whenever we will be having our play-offs at Nyayo and are ready to extent this to the National teams once there is proof of availability of the facility," said Orero.

In the meantime, Orero said Owuor and Owino will arrange for their respective training venues until the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium issue is sorted.