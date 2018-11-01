Kenya: Inaugural Stars Challenge Tennis Tourney Starts

Britam Kenya Open champion Ibrahim Kibet and Ismael Changawa are in line to renew their rivalry in the inaugural Stars Challenge Programme tournament starting on Wednesday at the Nairobi Club.

Kibet stunned fancied Changawa 7-5, 6-4 to lift his maiden Britam Kenya Open title last month.

The duo confirmed participation in the three-day tournament that will be held every month.

Other players who have entered the tournament are former Kenya Davis Cup team player Sammy Muriuki, who is back from the United States, Cameroonian Paul Wamba and Denzel Seetso from Botswana.

Sampra Rakotodrainibe from Madagascar and youngster Ryan Randiek will also be vying for top honours in the tennis event that will end on Saturday.

The women's contest has attracted Cynthia Jeruto, Roselida Asumwa, and Ranaivo twins Ranarinadra and Mialy from Madagascar.

Kenya Open champion Angela Okutoyi and seasoned Shufaa Changawa will not be taking part in the event.

Okutoyi has opted to prepare for the Confederations of Africa Nations Cup due next week in Botswana while Shufaa is nursing a shoulder injury.

Ismael and Kibet are also in the team for the Africa event.

Francis Mutuku, who is in charge of player development at Kenya Lawn Tennis Federation, disclosed that the Stars Challenge Program is for seniors and outstanding junior players drawn from the Davis Cup and Fed Cup, university, National Program, East African Training Centre Program and any visiting players.

"The series will provide the much-needed competition for the players who have for long appealed to the federation to increase competitive outings," said Mutuku.

He noted that in the last one year, Kenya Open and the Karen Open, have been the major tourneys in the calendar and will now be complimented by the monthly Challenge.

"These monthly tournaments are planned to grow in terms of level of competition and the prize money offering," explained Mutuku. He noted that the transition from juniors to seniors has been very tricky and in the process the country has lost a number of budding talents.

In the last five years, Tennis Kenya has run a successful Junior Development Program and with the launch of the Stars Challenge Program, the federation will be providing a development solution post 18 years old players, secondary school and university.

However, even with intense expansion of tennis, there are players who are currently pursuing higher education locally and others still at competitive level who have gone into the job market.

The Stars Challenge will complement the other three major programs being undertaken by the Federation.

These are National Training Program under Kenya coach Carol Oduor, Junior Tennis Initiative under Veronica Osogo and County Development Program under Peter Wachira.

Mutuku noted that all these programs will ultimately lead to the National Teams Program, most importantly the Davis Cup and Fed Cup which will be under Rosemary Owino and George Oyoo.

Tennis Kenya also hosts the East African Training Centre in which 16 top juniors in Africa are housed and trained on full time basis by Francis Rogoi.