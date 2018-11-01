South Africa: Anderson Fights Hard for Victory in Paris

South Africa's Kevin Anderson has advanced to the round of 16 at the Paris Masters after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in three hard fought sets.

Anderson prevailed 6-3, 6-7(7/3), 7-6 (7/3) in a match that lasted just over two hours.

Anderson managed a first serve percentage of 69% and smashed 18 aces during the encounter.

He also managed to save all three break points that Basilashvili, ranked No 22 in the world, had against him.

The South African now faces Japan's Kei Nishikori who he beat in the Vienna Open final on Sunday.

Results from the ATP Paris Masters on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Second round

Malek Jaziri (TUN) bt Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 6-3

Jack Sock (USA x16) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-3, 6-3

Borna Coric (CRO x11) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6-4, 6-4

Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x15) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

John Isner (USA x8) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/1)

Kevin Anderson (RSA x7) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/3)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x10) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-5, 6-4

Fabio Fognini (ITA x13) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) - walkover

Roger Federer (SUI x3) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) - walkover

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 7-6 (12/10), 6-4

Sport24