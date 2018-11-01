31 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Tanzanian Governor Launches Anti-Gay Crackdown

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nation Media Group
Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda

The governor of Tanzania's economic hub, Dar es Salaam, has drawn up a list of 200 people accused of homosexuality who could now be rounded up in the East African country's latest anti-gay crackdown.

"I know that this move will not please some countries but... I cannot sit back and allow people to engage in malpractice simply because some countries support such behaviour," Paul Makonda told reporters at his office on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week Makonda called for ordinary citizens to report people suspected of being gay. Since then, he says, he has received about 18,000 messages from members of the public.

"From the messages 200 names have been recurring meaning that I have a list of people who I can start my operation (with)," he said.

If there is enough "evidence" people could be charged, he has said, as homosexuality is illegal under Tanzanian law.

Those found guilty face up to 30 years' prison time.

Last year, Amnesty International said there had been "an unprecedented crackdown" on homosexuals in Tanzania and reported that authorities had subjected people to "forced anal examinations, a form of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment that can amount to torture."

Police last year also arrested 20 people for homosexuality on the holiday island of Zanzibar and vowed to "hunt and prosecute" gay citizens.

The Tanzanian government has also shut down HIV outreach services and banned the import of water-based lubricants, saying both measures would discourage homosexuality, according to Human Rights Watch.

NAN

More on This

Delete Porn from Your Phones Or Else, Task Team Warns

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has formed a 17-member committee to investigate people who are involved… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.