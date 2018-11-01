Uganda: Three Arrested As Reverend's Head Is Recovered

Kween — The head of a reverend that was chopped off by thieves last weekend in Bukwo District has been recovered.

Three suspects have also been arrested in connection with the killing of Rev Augustine Neto of Kwosir Church of Uganda in Kween District.

The Bukwo District Police Commander, Mr Alfred Baluku, said the two-day search yielded fruit yesterday morning. A joint team of police, army and Uganda Wildlife Authority officers recovered the reverend's head in a thicket in Kapsakek near Suam border in Mt Elgon National Park.

"It was very sad but we are happy that the missing head has been recovered. We are just approaching the border point and my men are carrying it to Bukwo hospital mortuary," said Mr Baluku yesterday.

The police boss also confirmed the arrest of three of the nine suspects who were said to have been involved in the theft of cattle and eventual killing of Rev Neto, also a teacher of Kwosir Girls High School.

Family members and friends of the late reverend on Tuesday transferred his body to Kitale Hospital mortuary in Kenya for preservation as the search for the head went on.

Bishop Paul Masaba of Sebei Diocese said: "I can only say glory to God. We were worried of how we were going to put his priestly colour on his neck without the head."

He condemned the act and asked all those involved in such crimes to repent and involve themselves in productive ventures.

Background

The tragic event started on Saturday morning when the Rev Neto learnt that thieves had stolen an unspecified head of cattle from his kraal.

The Rev Neto rallied more than 10 village mates and followed the trail of the animals to Kapsekek - about 30 kilometres away.

However, the thieves had laid an ambush in the fairly dense forest and a fight ensued between the two groups.

The thieves overpowered the team from Kwosir, who fled in different directions for their dear lives. The Rev Neto was killed in the process and his body recovered on Monday morning without a head.