Rwanda: 22 Teams for Beach Handball Tourney

Twenty-two teams have confirmed they will participate in this year's beach handball tournament, scheduled for November 3-4 on the shores of Lake Kivu, in Rubavu District.

According to Jean Paul Ngarambe, the Secretary General of Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand), the teams registered under four different categories, namely; youth, junior, senior and veterans.

The record number of 22 teams for the two-day tournament beats last year's turn-up of 15 teams.

Last year, Police won the title in the men's senior category after edging The Winners 2-0 in the final.

Full 22-team list:

Senior category

Men:Vision, Shwemu, The Winners, APR, Nyakabanda

Women:Vision, Shwemu, Ubumwe

Junior category

Boys: Kanembwe and Ubumwe

Girls:Nyamyumba, Gacuba and Vision

Youth

Boys:Gacuba, Vision and Kanembwe

Girls:Ubumwe and Kinigi

Veterans: Abambarangwe, Kazi ni Kazi, UR and Rubavu