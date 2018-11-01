31 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: 22 Teams for Beach Handball Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Twenty-two teams have confirmed they will participate in this year's beach handball tournament, scheduled for November 3-4 on the shores of Lake Kivu, in Rubavu District.

According to Jean Paul Ngarambe, the Secretary General of Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand), the teams registered under four different categories, namely; youth, junior, senior and veterans.

The record number of 22 teams for the two-day tournament beats last year's turn-up of 15 teams.

Last year, Police won the title in the men's senior category after edging The Winners 2-0 in the final.

Full 22-team list:

Senior category

Men:Vision, Shwemu, The Winners, APR, Nyakabanda

Women:Vision, Shwemu, Ubumwe

Junior category

Boys: Kanembwe and Ubumwe

Girls:Nyamyumba, Gacuba and Vision

Youth

Boys:Gacuba, Vision and Kanembwe

Girls:Ubumwe and Kinigi

Veterans: Abambarangwe, Kazi ni Kazi, UR and Rubavu

Rwanda

Rwanda is 29th Easiest Country to Do Business in the World - World Bank

Rwanda is the only Low-Income Country (LIC) among the top 100 countries listed as the easiest places to do business,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.