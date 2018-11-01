Rwanda: 22 Teams for Beach Handball Tourney

Twenty-two teams have confirmed they will participate in this year's beach handball tournament, scheduled for November 3-4 on the shores of Lake Kivu, in Rubavu District.
According to Jean Paul Ngarambe, the Secretary General of Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand), the teams registered under four different categories, namely; youth, junior, senior and veterans.
The record number of 22 teams for the two-day tournament beats last year's turn-up of 15 teams.
Last year, Police won the title in the men's senior category after edging The Winners 2-0 in the final.
Full 22-team list:
Senior category
Men:Vision, Shwemu, The Winners, APR, Nyakabanda
Women:Vision, Shwemu, Ubumwe
Junior category
Boys: Kanembwe and Ubumwe
Girls:Nyamyumba, Gacuba and Vision
Youth
Boys:Gacuba, Vision and Kanembwe
Girls:Ubumwe and Kinigi
Veterans: Abambarangwe, Kazi ni Kazi, UR and Rubavu