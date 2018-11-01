Nigeria: Firm Targets Improved Competitiveness, Capacity With CSR Initiative

In line with its corporate social responsibility and agenda to promote technological innovation and creativity in the educational system, Skoolmedia Limited has donated laptops and security gadgets to the Federal Science and Technology School (FSTC), Yaba.

The initiative, according to the firm, is part of its campaign drive for safer environment that helps to achieve educational success for students, improve their competitiveness as well as capacity and to encourage security officers on the need to put their best to work.

Project Director, Skool Media, Moses Imayi, said the organisation is geared towards churning out skilled and globally competitive students.

Adding that quality education can only thrive in a safe environment, he said Skool Media in partnership with FSTC sensitised 27 security personnel attached to the school on best security practices in the 21st century last week.

"We are sincerely happy to be here today as part of our support scheme in ensuring quality education in a serene environment. Today reinforces our commitment to Federal Science and Technology College consistent support to the advancement of knowledge.

"As a follow up to that training and in order to equip them with the right tools, we are donating three patrol bicycles, ten walkie-talkies, eight security searchlights, ten raincoats, ten security batons and 20 security whistles," he added.

Imade noted that the 20 laptops donated to FSTC Vice Principals and Heads of Department will enhance quality education and provide the right tools to be globally competitive.

"At Skoolmedia limited, education is pivotal to the growth of any economy and we will not relent in offering our services to ensure the momentum is maintained," he added.

He further appreciated the school management for the partnership.

The School's Principal, Dr. Ogochukwu Ufoegbune, while acknowledging the partnership with the firm, said that the donated facilities will help to improve the performance of stakeholders and operations of the school.

She noted that the intervention is not the first, adding that some of the items donated were as a result of agreement with the Federal Ministry of Education and part of the company's CSR activities.