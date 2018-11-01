Senegal: Weah Off to Senegal

... For EITI Conference

President George Manneh Weah has departed the Country today, October 30, 2018 for Dakar, Senegal to attend the Africa Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Conference on Beneficial Ownership Transparency.

The Government of Senegal is facilitating the Conference, which runs from October 30 to November 2, 2018.

The Conference is intended to discuss and find answers to burning issues arising from the use of Africa's lucrative extractive industries, including how ownership transparency can be key to preventing tax evasion, mitigating illicit financial flows and raising revenues from extractives.

The conference will also discuss how governments, industries and civil society can work together towards beneficial ownership disclosure in extractives to help mobilize domestic resources.

Additionally, it will also afford leaders of EITI nations, who are driving extractive sector reforms, to improve availability of ownership information, opportunity to share their experiences, progress and challenges.

Topics also expected to be discussed at different Sessions of the Conference include improving revenue mobilization with beneficial ownership data, reduce risks in extractives licensing, legal approaches to ownership transparency, and making the ownership register public.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff, Nathaniel Falo McGill will chair the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President and via telephone contact with the President.