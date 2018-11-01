South Africa: Gigaba's Horror Week Continues As Public Protector Tells President Ramaphosa to Act

analysis

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba this week has had to confront a leaked sex tape and severe criticism in Parliament. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday delivered another damning blow, giving the president 20 days to take action against Gigaba for lying in court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced months of criticism for retaining Malusi Gigaba as a Cabinet member and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday gave him further ammunition to act against the embattled home affairs minister.

The Public Protector agreed with a 2017 court judgment that said Gigaba lied under oath about approving the Oppenheimer family's private fixed-based aviation facility at OR Tambo International Airport.

"The President of the Republic of South Africa must take appropriate disciplinary action against Minister Gigaba for violating the Constitution, the Executive Ethics Code, and the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members," read Mkhwebane's report, which lacked the kind of snappy title favoured by her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela.

Ramaphosa has 20 days to explain the action...