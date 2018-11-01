1 November 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria, Most Entrepreneurial Market in Africa, Middle East, Asia - Study

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yinka Kolawole

A study by Standard Chartered Bank has revealed that more emerging affluent consumers in Nigeria plan to start a business to increase their wealth than in any other market across Africa, Middle East and Asia.

The Emerging Affluent Study 2018 titled, Climbing the Prosperity Ladder, carried out by the bank, examines the views of 11,000 emerging affluent consumers - individuals who are earning enough to save and invest - from 11 markets across Africa, Middle East and Asia.

The study revealed that in Nigeria 41% of emerging affluent consumers say that starting their own business is a strategy to meet their financial goals and increase their wealth; this compares to an average figure of just 27%. It is the second most popular strategy to increase wealth among the emerging affluent in Nigeria behind investing in financial products (55%); and ahead of career progression and salary increase, which sits in third place (33%).

According to the study, the number one financial goal for Nigeria's emerging affluent is saving towards their children's education, with 14% stating this; it is also the top savings priority across the markets in the study (16%). For more than one in 10 (11%) setting up a business is the top savings goal; this is higher than any other market - the average figure is just 7%.

The study stated: "When it comes to meeting their financial goals, more than half (54%) of the emerging affluent in Nigeria say they invest with a target and a strategy to achieve it. Despite this, when describing the financial products they use to meet their goals the most basic savings approaches came out on top: 59% use savings accounts. By comparison, less than one-fifth use fixed income investments (19%), equity investments (13%) and mutual funds (12%); however, a quarter use property investment making this the second most popular method for this market.

"This could explain why currently more than half (54%) of Nigeria's emerging affluent feel far away from achieving their top financial goal. The emerging affluent in Nigeria recognise that a lack of financial understanding may be stopping them from meeting their financial goals: more than a third (35%) say they feel held back in their aspirations by their lack of financial knowledge; and 58% believe financial education would help them reach their financial goals faster.

"The study also reveals that more than two-thirds (70%) of Nigeria's emerging affluent believe effective wealth management holds the key to greater social mobility, so addressing the financial knowledge gap could play a crucial role in helping them to keep moving up the ladder."

Nigeria

88 Million Nigerians Now Living in Extreme Poverty, Says Report

Over 1.1 million Nigerians have slipped into extreme poverty in just four months, a report by the World Poverty Clock, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.