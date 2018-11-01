1 November 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why I'm Sorry for Nigerians - Seun Kuti

Photo: Seun Kuti/Facebook
Seun Kuti.

Afro-beat musician, Seun Kuti has shared his feelings about Nigerians who continue to support political leaders who only work for the progress of themselves instead of the good of the general public.

Reacting to American rapper, Kanye West's post on Twitter, where the rapper said henceforth, he would focus more on his music-making craft because he has realized and regrets how he was used by dubious politicians to ignorantly spread messages he didn't believe in, Seun said he is sorry for Nigerians who have been victims of bad leadership for many years, but is hopeful that someday things would change for the better.

"One day, we as motherland people all over the world will start to listen to those that are actually doing the work for our progress. We shall shut out and alienate those among us that lead our youths astray intentionally.

One day tweeted apologies won't cut it anymore. One day a traitor shall be just that, a traitor. One day we will forgive our friends their trespasses and hold oppressors accountable for their unforgivable sins against us instead.

Sometimes I wonder how many friends we have lost over nonsense while we excuse the ones creating the conditions for this warped existence to exist. I am not mad at Kanye, I am sorry for my people", he said.

