Africa: 12th Final for Ahly, 7th for Esperance

When North African giants Al Ahly of Egypt and Esperance of Tunisia lock horns in the grand finale, it will be the second time they meet at the ultimate stage of the CAF Champions League. Both sides met in the final of 2012 edition, with Ahly winning 3-2 on aggregate to claim their seventh title.

Between them Ahly and Esperance count 10 Champions League titles, with Ahly the record champions having eight titles, with two for the Tunisians. The 2018 final will be Ahly's 12th appearance in the final (a record), losing on three occasions.

On the other hand, Esperance has reached the ultimate stage six times before, winning twice and losing four times.

Below are details of both clubs previous appearances in the CAF Champions League finals;

Ahly CAF Champions League finals

1982 Ahly - Kotoko (Ghana) 3-0

Kotoko (Ghana) - Ahly 1-1

1983 Ahly - Kotoko (Ghana) 0-0

Kotoko (Ghana) - Ahly 1-0

1987 Al Hilal (Sudan) - Ahly 0-0

Ahly - Al Hilal (Sudan) 2-0

2001 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) - Ahly 1-1

Ahly - Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 3-0

2005 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) - Ahly 0-0

Ahly - Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) 3-0

2006 Ahly - CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 1-1

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) - Ahly 0-1

2007 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) - Ahly 0-0

Ahly - Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) 1-3

2008 Ahly - Coton Sport (Cameroon) 2-0

Coton Sport (Cameroon) - Ahly 2-2

2012 Ahly - Esperance (Tunisia) 1-1

Esperacne (Tunisia) - Ahly 1-2

2013 Orlando Pirates (South Africa) - Ahly 1-1

Ahly - Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 2-0

2017 Ahly - Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 1-1

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) - Ahly 1-0

Esperance CAF Champions League finals

1994 Zamalek (Egypt) - Esperance 0-0

Esperance - Zamalek (Egypt) 3-1

1999 Raja Casablanca (Morocco) - Esperance 0-0

Esperance - Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 0-0 (Raja won 4-3 on penalties)

2000 Esperance - Hearts of Oak (Ghana) 1-2

Hearts of Oak (Ghana) - Esperance 3-1

2010 TP Mazembe (DR Congo) - Esperance 5-0

Esperance - TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 1-1

2011 Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) - Esperance 0-0

Esperance - Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 1-0

2012 Ahly (Egypt) - Esperance 1-1

Esperance - Ahly (Egypt) 1-2