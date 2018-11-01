Africa: Defence Force Edge Aba Jifar to Claim Ethiopian Super Cup

Defence Force have been crowned winners of the 2018 Ethiopian Super Cup after a 4-2 penalty shootouts win over Jimma Aba Jifar on Tuesday (23 October 2018) in Addis Ababa. The Ethiopian Super Cup pits the winners of the Ethiopian Premier League Cup and serves as a curtain raiser to the new league season.

It was an evenly matched encounter in the opening 20 minutes as none of the sides managed to register a shot on target that could test the goalies. Nonetheless, Aba Jifar took Sa surprising lead through midfielder Elias Mamo who fired past Defence shot stopper Abel Mamo after collecting a diagonal pass from Asechalew Girma in the 23rd minute. Things went from bad to worse to the Army side when Tewodros Tafese saw a straight red card for a deliberate elbow in the 25th minute. Five minutes before the interval Minyelu Wendimu lost his markers and Aba Jifar's Ghanaian goalkeeper Daniel Agyei but lobbed the ball over the cross bar.

Following the resumption, Aba Jifar looked the better side with the numerical advantage they attained from the first half while 10 man Defence Force poised to take control of the middle of the park. Mamo came close to double the lead; although his powerful drive rattled the bar. In the 57th minute Samuel Taye broke the offside trap and found the back of the net for Defence's leveler. Both sides failed to score more goals as the tie went to penalty shootouts.

Defence custodian Mamo was the hero of the day as he saved two penalties. Defence won the encounter 4-2 on penalties.

Aba Jifar and Defence will represent Ethiopia in the 2018/19 Total CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.