31 October 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Explosive Report Exposes Massive Corruption and Implicates Over 20 Senior Cops

analysis By Marianne Thamm

An in-depth forensic investigation by Grant Thornton and SizweNtsalubaGobodo Advisory Services into the awarding of a SAPS/SITA contract to Keith Keating's Forensic Data Analysts amounting to R61 million for the provision of forensic light sources, has uncovered massive potential fraud and/or collusion between at least 20 senior SAPS officials and FDA employees. No wonder SAPS wanted a closed SCOPA session on Tuesday.

Those implicated include former acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane who was head of SAPS forensic services at the time. Daily Maverick reported extensively on the SAPS/SITA FDA capture after it was brought to light by DA SCOPA member Tim Brauteseth in November 2017.

Also implicated in the forensic report are at least 20 top cops including Brigadier Sydney Masuku, Section Head of the SAPS Specialised Crime Investigation Systems within Technology Management Services, Lieutenant General Avhashoni Ramikosi, SAPS Chief Financial Officer (also implicated in the VBS heist), Colonel Johannes Potgieter, Section...

South Africa

