Lesotho-based Chinese business tycoon Yan Xie has lifted the lid on his extensive generosity to Lesotho's political elite, saying that he helped fund Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's lavish wedding in 2017 and has donated money to 'almost every party in the country'.

In an exclusive interview in Johannesburg, Chinese tycoon Yan Xie said that the Prime Minister lived in his mansion in the exclusive Maseru suburb of Hillsview after returning from exile in 2017.

He also said:

He helped fund the wedding of Thato Nkhahle, the daughter of Pakalitha Mosisili, when Mosisili was prime minister;

He sponsored the birthday party of former deputy prime minister Mothetjoa Metsing earlier in 2018. A spokesperson for Metsing's party, the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD), denied this.

Most major parties dismissed Xie's party funding claim. However, Basotho National Party (BNP) spokesperson and current home affairs deputy minister Machesetsa Mofomobe revealed that the businessman has funded both him and other individual party members.

Lesotho has no law...