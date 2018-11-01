Eritrea: Training On Fresh Water Fish Farming

Mendefera — The Ministry of Marine Resources organized one week training on fresh water fish farming to farmers in the administrative areas of Somomo, Mai-Lafo, Adi Akelo and Adi-Tseguar, Adi-Quala sub-zone.

Mr. Isaias Fesehaye from the Ministry of Marine Resources indicated that the training was aimed at encouraging the public living far from the sea become beneficiaries of fish food from near by dams.

The training included technique of fresh water fish farming, vitamin contents of fish, job opportunity that could be created from fish farming as well as various ways of preparing fish for food.

The participants indicating that the training will have significant contribution in improving their livelihoods, called for organizing similar training programs for others that live nearby dams.