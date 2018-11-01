31 October 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Training On Fresh Water Fish Farming

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — The Ministry of Marine Resources organized one week training on fresh water fish farming to farmers in the administrative areas of Somomo, Mai-Lafo, Adi Akelo and Adi-Tseguar, Adi-Quala sub-zone.

Mr. Isaias Fesehaye from the Ministry of Marine Resources indicated that the training was aimed at encouraging the public living far from the sea become beneficiaries of fish food from near by dams.

The training included technique of fresh water fish farming, vitamin contents of fish, job opportunity that could be created from fish farming as well as various ways of preparing fish for food.

The participants indicating that the training will have significant contribution in improving their livelihoods, called for organizing similar training programs for others that live nearby dams.

Eritrea

Education - the Main Armor to Ensure Social Justice

Mr. Musa Hussien Naib, Director General of Comprehensive Education in the Ministry of Education, said that education is… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.