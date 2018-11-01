Nigeria: RCCG, Alumni Splash N300 Million On Scholarship for 697 Students

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has splashed about N300m on scholarships for 694 students, tenable at the prestigious Redeemer's University, Ede, Osun State.

This gesture is in line with the mandate of the mission to make its CSR efforts felt in every sphere of the society.

It will be recalled that the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye had commissioned the CSR arm of the church saying that it was time for society to feel the impact of the church in ways other than the spiritual.

The scholarship covers children of Pastors (both full-time and part-time), ministers, workers and members of the RCCG.

It is believed that his move has no doubt set precedence for other faith- based tertiary institutions as many will take a cue from the trail already blazed by the RCCG.

In the same vein, the Redeemer's University Alumni Association has awarded scholarships for the 2018/2019 academic session to three students in the institution.

The students are Grace Adeloye from the Department of Microbiology, College of Natural Sciences; Toyin Adepoju from the Department of Nursing, College of Basic Medical Sciences and Tosin Modupeola from the Department of Economics and Business Studies, College of Management and Social Sciences.

This information was contained in a letter to the beneficiaries signed by the president of the association, Mr. ThankGod Ocheho.

According to him, the beneficiaries were selected "after a thorough screening by the association" after applications had been received through the alumni relations office.

The scholarship award is to the tune of 70 per cent of the tuition for the session applied and will be credited to the student's account through the bursary unit of the university.

It would also be a yearly award to students in their second year and above who must have shown proven financial constraints and good academic performance.