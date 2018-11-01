31 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rugby Body to Review Its Constitution

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

The national rugby federation (RRF) has announced that the executive committee will review the body's constitution during their upcoming general assembly scheduled for November 25 at Amahoro stadium.

Tharcise Kamanda, RRF secretary general, has revealed that one of the items to be discussed is the handling of member clubs without legal status issued by Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) as well as reviewing the term limits for the executive committee members.

"Only Lion de Fer, Puma, and Muhanga Thunder rugby clubs, out of eight league teams, have permanent legal status from RGB, the rest operate on a temporary basis," he noted.

The other issues on the agenda include, deliberating on the 2018 activity and financial reports as well as electing a new executive committee that is comprised of the president, vice president, secretary general, treasurer and two audit committee officials.

Kamanda also revealed that all members serving on the RRF executive committee are volunteers except the Chief Executive Officer who earns a monthly paycheck.

Rwanda

Women Leadership Key to Addressing Graft - First Lady

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has said that addressing leadership inequalities, mainly through having more women in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.