1 November 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Crack Down on Illegal Currency Traders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five unlicensed money changers were Tuesday arrested in Gisenyi Sector, Rubavu District in the latest crackdown on illegal currency trading.

Speculators and illegal money changers have often been blamed for the volatility in the currency market.

Police spokesperson for the Western region, Chief Inspector of Police Innocent Gasasira, said that the suspects, all women, were "arrested red-handed exchanging money at Petite Barrière border post with Democratic Republic of Congo.

One of the suspects is a minor, he said.

"They were found with varied amounts of money in different currencies, including Rwanda and Congolese francs, and US dollars. The suspects and exhibits have since been handed over to Rwanda Investigation Bureau in Gisenyi," he said.

Economists say that unlawful financial businesses could distort the forex market, trigger dollarisation of the economy, fuel inflation and reduce the competiveness of local products in the international market.

According to central bank regulations, no individual or company is allowed to trade in currencies without a license.

Gasasira said that; "There is a proper and legal way through which money exchange business is conducted; because they know what they are doing is illegal they tend to employ varied tricks to run their black market,"

He added: "This is why the Police normally conducts targeted operations based on credible information on specific people involved and their bases."

Rwanda

Women Leadership Key to Addressing Graft - First Lady

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has said that addressing leadership inequalities, mainly through having more women in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.