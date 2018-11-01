1 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 400 Shiites for Arraignment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Irekamba and Terhemba Daka

Lagos and Abuja — The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, yesterday said 400 members of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites were for arraignment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Addressing State House Correspondents on the sidelines of the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Emblem launch in Abuja, the police boss stated that the Shiites were to appear in court yesterday.

"You know that when we make arrests, the next thing is to take them to court. We were to arraign them today (yesterday) before a Magistrate's or Federal High Court."

However, the Federal Government is perfecting plans to prevail on the detained IMN leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his followers to end the impasse.

Abuja was a hotbed of crises for three consecutive days when security agencies and the Shiites clashed while demanding the release of their leader who has been in custody since December 2016 in defiance of several court orders granting him reprieve.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on government to urgently end the orgy of killings in Kaduna and the frequent feud with the Shiites.

Regretting the needless loss of lives, the cleric noted that the two recent incidents had again raised the need for security agents to review the numerous security challenges besetting the nation and come up with sustainable solutions.

Martins warned the authorities against treating the Southern Kaduna crisis like the Boko Haram saga, a situation, he termed a time bomb.

Condoling the families who lost their loved ones to the onslaughts, the archbishop called on the police, military and other law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

Nigeria

88 Million Nigerians Now Living in Extreme Poverty, Says Report

Over 1.1 million Nigerians have slipped into extreme poverty in just four months, a report by the World Poverty Clock, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.