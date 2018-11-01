1 November 2018

Nigeria: Clerics Pray for Buhari's Re-Election, As Coalition Plans Campaign for Atiku

By Kanayo Umeh and Innocent Anoruo

Abuja and Lagos — Over 500 Christian and Muslim clerics gathered yesterday at the Unity Fountain in Abuja to pray for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

Speaking on the theme of the session, 'Buhari must remain beyond 2019', the convener of the Christian session, Bishop Sunday Garuba, said that with prayers, Buhari would emerge victorious in the election.

While appreciating the faithful that had been gathering to pray in the last 20 days, Garuba said that he was full of gratitude to the Muslim faithful that were always present at the session to pray for the country.

Leader of the Muslim session, Imam Kamarudeen Salawu, stressed the need for vigilance by adherents of all faiths to shun evil men that come with money to buy their conscience or seek prayers.

Meanwhile, various groups have agreed to float a common campaign for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Coordinator of the coalition, Rev. David Idabor, said that the merger was to synergise for the common goal of supporting Atiku's presidential bid, whose actualisation would give hope to the common Nigerian.

In a statement made available to The Guardian, Idabor disclosed that states and regional coordinators for the nationwide campaign would be inaugurated in Lagos in two weeks' time.

Some of the groups in the coalition include South South Community Association of Nigeria (SOSCAN), Mandators Coalition Forum of Nigeria (MCFN), Youths for Atiku Presidency (YAP) and Women Society for Good Governance (WSGG).

With structures in 25 states of the federation and Abuja, the coalition has ordered its members to commence work in earnest.

