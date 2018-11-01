1 November 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Government and Civil Society Join Hands in the Fight Against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Summit Day One
press release

South Africa is facing a gender-based violence and femicide epidemic that has reached worrying proportions.  According to the latest report released by Statistics South Africa on gender based violence, 70 813 women experienced sexual offences in 2016/ 2017 as compared to 31 665 in 2015/2016.  This is over hundred percent increase in violence against women and children.

A number of interventions ranging from legislation, policies, programmes, community-based dialogues and awareness campaigns in communities have been made by government over the years. Sadly, the country continues to witness high levels of violence against women and children.

In July this year government together with a number of civil society organisations and churches called a 100 Men March to raise an awareness and getting men to join in fighting the scourge of violence against women and children. This was followed by a TotalShutdown March on 01 August. Participants of the March presented a set of twenty four Demands to President Ramaphosa. One of the demands was that the President should convene a Gender-based Violence Summit.

As the response to this demand, President appointed his Special Advisor working with the Department of Justice to lead the process to convene this Summit.

The Summit is scheduled to take place on the 1st to the 2nd of November 2018 at St Georges Hotel in Centurion. Over one thousand delegates are expected to attend the summit.  Invitations have been sent to various representatives from civil society organisations, traditional leaders, academics, faith based organisations, labour, business, development agencies, media and advertising sector.  Participants come from the youth, women from both rural areas, urban areas and across the country.

More on This

The Summit will create a platform of engagement to:

  • Reflect critically on initiatives to date and identify actions of improvement;
  • Outline a roadmap to a South Africa free from gender-based violence and femicide;
  • Align different initiatives to create mechanisms and processes for effective coordination,  planning and implementation beyond the Summit;
  • Establish a commitment to resourcing and accountability.


A number of thematic areas have been constituted to give structure to the Summit discussions.

  • Prevention of violence against women;
  • Reflect on existing  laws and policies;
  • Review the current response and support;
  • Address accountability;
  • Assess resourcing  to implement programmes to stop gender- based violence and femicide;
  • Develop communication strategies to  raise awareness programmes;


President Ramaphosa is expected to give the opening remarks.  A number of commissions will convene thereafter to thrash out the thematic areas with the view to come up with resolutions of the Summit.

"Government and civil society agree that the time has come for gender-based violence and Femicide to be given the urgency it deserves by all South Africans.  We call on all citizens and communities to take a stand and support efforts that contribute towards ending GBV and report cases of violence to the authorities," said Phumla Williams, GCIS Acting Director-General.

South Africa

Ramaphosa to Mull Findings on Home Affairs Minister Gigaba

President Cyril Ramaphosa will study Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report recommending disciplinary action… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.