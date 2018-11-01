1 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Probe as Baby's Body Dumped at State Offices

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aggrey Omboki

Detectives are looking for people who dumped a child's body at the Kenya Metrological Department staff quarters in Dagoretti, Nairobi, last week.

The detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have sent out an online appeal for assistance regarding the identity of the individuals who dumped the one-year-old child's body at the government offices.

MYSTERY

"Detectives are appealing for information on the identity or any other information of a male child aged one found wrapped in a paper bag and dumped at a dumpsite within the Kenya Meteorological Department staff quarters," the DCI's Twitter handle read on Wednesday afternoon.

"If you have any information (on the incident), kindly report to the DCI Kilimani," read the post.

Police are yet to reveal the identity of the baby.

According to Nairobi Police boss Joseph ole Tito, the boy seemed to have been strangled and hit with an object on the head.

In an earlier statement, Mr Tito said his officers were called and informed about the incident long after it had happened.

It is still a mystery how an unidentified person gained access into the compound and dumped the body without raising suspicion.

Kenya

Tale of Vicious Female Officer in Shocking Slum Shooting

Gunshots suddenly rent the air, muting the more familiar sounds of chirping birds on rooftops, their wiry claws scraping… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.