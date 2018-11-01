Kenya: Probe as Baby's Body Dumped at State Offices

Detectives are looking for people who dumped a child's body at the Kenya Metrological Department staff quarters in Dagoretti, Nairobi, last week.

The detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have sent out an online appeal for assistance regarding the identity of the individuals who dumped the one-year-old child's body at the government offices.

MYSTERY

"Detectives are appealing for information on the identity or any other information of a male child aged one found wrapped in a paper bag and dumped at a dumpsite within the Kenya Meteorological Department staff quarters," the DCI's Twitter handle read on Wednesday afternoon.

"If you have any information (on the incident), kindly report to the DCI Kilimani," read the post.

Police are yet to reveal the identity of the baby.

According to Nairobi Police boss Joseph ole Tito, the boy seemed to have been strangled and hit with an object on the head.

In an earlier statement, Mr Tito said his officers were called and informed about the incident long after it had happened.

It is still a mystery how an unidentified person gained access into the compound and dumped the body without raising suspicion.