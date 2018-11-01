Morocco: French Montana Foots Bills of Two Preschools in Morocco

Photo: French Montana/Instagram

Rapper French Montana is stamping his place as an entertainer who cares about the future with his recent act of kindness and he is doing so by footing the bill for two preschool classrooms in his home country of Morocco by footing the bill for 2 preschool classrooms.

The "Unforgettable" rapper is working with the Sabae School of Fida-Mers Sultan district and it is learnt that his donation will be able to provide supplies and sustain the classrooms for at least a few years.

This is not the first time the rapper is investing in a good project as he has previously helped to raise 181 million naira ($500k) to build a hospital in Uganda. The hospital opened in March and it's now servicing more than 300,000 women in 40 villages.

Although French became a U.S citizen in June, he grew up in Morocco and moved to the United States when he was 13 and his latest act shows he hasn't forgotten his roots.

His latest act of altruism also follows his label boss, Diddy, announcing a new charter school in the Bronx.