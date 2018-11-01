press release

National government in partnership with various Non-Governmental Organisations will on 1 and 2 November 2018 hold a National Gender Summit, at Saint George's Hotel and Conference Centre to address challenges faced by women, especially gender-based violence. Gender-based violence encompasses any kind of violence against women and it can be physical, sexual, emotional and psychological.

The Summit is in response to a request by thousands of women who marched to the Union Buildings in August this year to highlight the plight of women and girls in the country. The women who marched under the banner #TotalShutDown, expressed concerns that violence against women and children had reached alarming levels despite South Africa having made strides to protect them through legislative frameworks.

The summit is an opportunity to share experiences and find collective solutions to end violence and abuse in communities. The recommendations of the summit will guide government and all stakeholders to end violence against women and children.