1 November 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: National Gender Summit

Tagged:

More on This

RESOURCE: Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Summit Day One
press release

National government in partnership with various Non-Governmental Organisations will on 1 and 2 November 2018 hold a National Gender Summit, at Saint George's Hotel and Conference Centre to address challenges faced by women, especially gender-based violence. Gender-based violence encompasses any kind of violence against women and it can be physical, sexual, emotional and psychological.

The Summit is in response to a request by thousands of women who marched to the Union Buildings in August this year to highlight the plight of women and girls in the country. The women who marched under the banner #TotalShutDown, expressed concerns that violence against women and children had reached alarming levels despite South Africa having made strides to protect them through legislative frameworks.

The summit is an opportunity to share experiences and find collective solutions to end violence and abuse in communities. The recommendations of the summit will guide government and all stakeholders to end violence against women and children.

More on This

Government and Civil Society Join Hands in the Fight Against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

South Africa is facing a gender-based violence and femicide epidemic that has reached worrying proportions. … Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.