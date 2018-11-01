Ghana: Only NDC Loyal Members Will Get Ministerial Positions - Dan Abodakpi

Dan Abodakpi, a National Chairman aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that under his leadership, only loyal members of the party will be appointed into ministerial positions when the NDC regains power.

According to him, the situation where after winning power, some people suddenly emerge for appointments would not be allowed under his chairmanship.

"In addition to conflicts and divisions that such appointments create in the party, appointees end up performing poorly because they don't understand the party's manifesto, not fully committed and able to deliver on projects aimed at meeting aspirations of the citizenry, he noted.

Addressing Constituency Executives from Ada, Sege, Ningo Prampram, Shai Osudoku, Tema Central, West and East, Ashaiman and Kpone Katamanso, at Tema on Monday at the start of his Greater Accra campaign tour, Mr Abodakpi indicated that the appointment of non-members as ministers and deputy ministers, who often are not loyal to the party, made it difficult for the party to check them.

"This will not happen again under my leadership, I will let our president understand the need to appoint only true loyal members of the party who are qualified for the positions, ensure all appointees are active members of the branches for effective party activism built from the base to the top of the party".

"I am aiming at the position because I want to heal party, unite the rank and file, reconnect the party to the grassroots and working masses who are its natural allies and restore the party to power," Mr Abodakpi assured.

Regarding youth development, he disclosed that he would rollout a comprehensive youth development agenda including well planned scholarship, training and job creation facilities for the youth of the party and economically empower the constituencies through innovative projects.

Mr Abodakpi indicated that he would not accept any board appointment and discourage party executives taking positions on boards and assured the executives of servant leadership to salvage the party saying "I am not seeking the chairmanship post so as to enrich my CV, but use my experience and dedication to save the party from further destruction.

Mr Abodakpi is a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ghana's Ambassador to Malaysia and four-term Member of Parliament for Keta.