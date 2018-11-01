Ghana: Making Society Better Through Partnership

SINCE the development of every nation requires collaboration with all stakeholders who operate in various parts of the nation, it means that effective teamwork with partners is very necessary.

In the case of Ghana, the government and its agencies are doing what they can to improve upon the lives of people in the Ghanaian society.

However, as we all know, government and its agencies cannot do it alone. If this is the case, then other operators in the private sector will have to team up with government to address all seemingly difficult challenges and help the country to move on.

It is against this background that partnership with government aimed at developing various communities in the country has become relevant and essential at this point in time. When government and private individuals come together in this way to develop various parts of the country, there will be economic growth and progress as well as peace, security and social advancement for all.

This situation of progress is what is needed by the country to ensure that its various forms of developmental agenda is effectively, progressively and consistently carried out for the attainment of the ultimate goal for the good of everyone in Ghana.

The call by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that petroleum companies operating in the Western Region ought to partner the government to develop communities in which they operate is a matter that cannot be left unattended to - or swept under the carpet.

Truth is that business entities come into Ghana because of its peaceful climate and economic growth which serve as a platform for development for the attainment of progress for everyone including the business entities themselves.

The government's social intervention programmes such as the Free SHS, Nation Builders' Corps, Planting for Food and Jobs and many others that have been rolled out, are all meant to bring transformation and improvement in the socio-economic lives of all Ghanaians.

What this means is that the various business operators in the country have no choice but to join hands with government to develop various communities as well as promote the overall national agenda for development.

The Times is of the view that as much as possible all stakeholders, including business entities ought to play a supportive role in the development agenda being rolled out by government so that at the end of it all, each and every person in the country as well as business operators will enjoy the benefits that accrue from the pursuance of such positive agenda.

There is no doubt that the development of the nation ought to be planned and spearheaded by government - but this ought to be supported by other partners - be they business or non-business entities.

All the developed nations we know used this approach to get to where they are today.

The commitment of all partners and government must, therefore, be willing to collaborate to achieve our common developmental agenda - not only in the interest of government and individuals in the country, but also in the interest of our internal and foreign business partners.