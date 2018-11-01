Ghana: Conquerors, Glorious Schools Emerge Cowbellpedia Winners

Conquerors Academy Senior High School and Glorious Jesus Junior High School at Latebiskorhie and Sowututuom communities in the Greater Accra region have emerged winners of this year's Cowbellpedia Quiz Competition which ended at the University of Ghana on Friday.

Conquerors were the winners for the SHS division with 31 points after the grand finale while Glorious Jesus topped all in the Junior High School category with 32 points.

Both schools walked away with a cash prize of GHȻ2500, desktop computer, medals, a giant trophy as well as 15 boxes of cowbell products from organisers.

In the SHS competition, four schools competed in the finals with Saint Joseph Grammar placing second with 24 points while Firm Foundation and Armed Forces settled for the third and fourth positions with 17 and 6 points respectively.

Meanwhile, the JHS category had six schools competing in the finals with Association School placing second with 27 points while St. Joseph walked away with the third position with 25 points.

Top Ridge, Barack Obama and Firm Foundation were fourth, fifth and sixth in that order. All participating schools received certificates and products from organisers while teachers of the winning schools also had cash prizes.

Chairman for the occasion, Dr Emmanuel Lamptey congratulated the schools for their efforts and praised organisers for giving the schools the opportunity to learn and compete for honours.

Held in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the chairman said, the competition would allow school children to study the constitution and know their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

"We are excited the competition ended successfully and Ghanaian school children would be abreast of the constitution and what is expected of them as citizens", he stated.

He also said, they are looking forward to a more competitive event next year as they intend to make it a national event.

Brands Manager at Cowbell, Mr Joseph Ashong said it was important to also instill in students values such as loyalty, integrity, patriotism, sense of responsibility, humility and hard work through the study of the constitution.

He said, the quiz was not entirely aimed at winning prizes but impacting knowledge into the kids as they would carry along the basic things they have studied through the competition.

The brand he said is committed to supporting the NCCE to deliver on its mandate and ultimately support education in the country.

About 250 schools within the capital participated in the competition which began few months ago from the preliminary stages ahead of the finals which had 10 schools competing for the ultimate prizes.

Deputy Director of Operations at the NCCE, Mr Samuel Akuamoah also commended Cowbell for the initiative and urged more schools across the country to participate in next year's competition.