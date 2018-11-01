Ghana: NCA U.S.$4 Million Financial Loss Case Heard in-Camera

Hearing of the case of $4 million financial loss to the state involving the former Director General of National Communications Authority (NCA), Mr William Matthew Tetteh Tevie, and four others was heard in-camera yesterday.

This followed a request by the prosecutor, Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), that the testimony of a third witness bothers on national security.

She told the court presided by Justice Eric Kyei-Baffour that witness would disclose information that could compromise the country's security when it is made public.

Counsel for defendants opposed the application for in-camera hearing, but the judge upheld the argument of the prosecution, saying that the security of the nation supersedes individual interest.

A former Director-General of the NCA, William Matthew Tetteh Tevie, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie and Nana Owusu, all former board members, and a businessman, George Derek Oppong, have been accused of playing various roles leading to the loss of $4 million to the state.

The five are facing four counts of conspiracy to wilfully cause financial loss to the state and conspiracy to steal.

They have been accused of acting jointly to misapply $4million belonging to the state, but they have denied the charges.