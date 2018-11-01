Photo: VOA Ndebele

MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe (file photo).

The MDC-T party led by former deputy prime minister Thokozani Khupe will hold its own 19th anniversary celebrations, a senior official has confirmed.

Formed in 1999 by labour, student unions and civic groups, the opposition movement turned 19 this year, having gone through a number of acrimonious splits over the years.

The latest division followed a bitter leadership squabble prompted by the death of founding President Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.

The main group backed Nelson Chamisa as new leader while a smaller faction rallied behind Khupe.

Chamisa's group held its anniversary celebrations at Gwanzura Stadium in Harare last week, drawing thousands of supporters from across the country last week.

Khupe's deputy Obert Gutu said they were not invited to the Chamisa celebrations, adding his party would hold organise its own commemorative event.

MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu

"Of course, we were not, and we did no, expect to be invited. We have nothing in common with those pretenders," said Gutu.

"We are definitely going to hold our 19th Anniversary; we are presently working on the modalities.

"Certainly, we are not and will never be part and parcel of the childish delirium and kindergarten entertainment that took place at Gwanzura Stadium Saturday.

"The MDC-T is a very serious patriotic and democratic political party, and not a conglomeration of corrupt, thuggish and violent political pretenders."

Commenting on the thousands of supporters who thronged Gwanzura for the Chamisa anniversary rally, Gutu said they would soon realise that they were being misled.

"It's just a matter of time before these folks realise that they're being misled. Their purported leaders are some of the most corrupt and incompetent politicians Zimbabwe ever had," he said.

"It's a matter of time before the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and other law enforcement agents expose these political charlatans for what they really are.

"Some of them stole from the party and some of them stole from the government during the GNU (2009-1013) era. We even know that they bought and built houses using the stole loot."

He added, "You remember the State funds that were deposited into a collapsed bank? These guys are actually drowning in corruption and suffocation in illegal deals.

"If they say that I am lying, then I challenge them to sue me right away, they will be totally embarrassed."