31 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Woman Remanded for Threatening to Hit President Museveni With Her Genitals

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
A police detective directs the suspect, Suzan Namata where to stand in the dock at Buganda Road Magistrates Court on October 31, 2018.
By Betty Ndagire

After spending two months in police custody, a 21-year-old woman, who allegedly recorded a video threatening to hit President Museveni with her genitals if he didn't release Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi from prison, has been remanded to Luzira Prison.

Suzan Namata is alleged to have recorded the video in September when the MP popularly known as Bobi Wine was still detained on allegations of treason after Mr Museveni's car windscreen was smashed in Arua Municipality, during by-election campaigns.

Namata is charged with two counts; cyber harassment towards the person of the president and offensive communication both contrary to the Penal Code Act.

However, when Namata on Wednesday appeared in court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis, she denied the offences.

She asked court to grant her bail saying she has been in custody since August 27, when she was arrested and that she suffers from a heart problem.

She further told court that she acquired malaria while in police custody but she has never received any medical treatment.

In reply however, the magistrate said she was also not feeling well but would be able to hear her bail application tomorrow (Thursday).

Prosecution contends that during the month of August in Kampala and Wakiso District, Namata used a computer to record and transmit videos in which she made suggestions or proposals referring to President Museveni as "buttocks", "feces" and threatened to use her private parts to hit his teeth.

Prosecution says the suggestions are or proposals are obscene, lewd and indecent.

On the count of offensive communication, the state claims that Namata willfully and repeatedly used electronic communication to transmit videos offensive in nature via WhatsApp to disturb or attempted to disturb the peace, quiet or right to privacy of the president.

