31 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Super Nawettan - Champions Sukuta Bounce Back to Romp Faby

By Abdoulie Fatty And Sulayman Bah

Super Nawettan defending champions Sukuta yesterday sprung back from their opening game defeat to Manjai to beat Farato, Abuko Busumbala and Yundum (FABY).

In a game held at the Independence Stadium, it took Sukuta 32 minutes to break down FABY's resistance via Amadou Solley who beat the Faby's goalkeeper Omar Joof to the ball to fire into an empty net.

Faby were left shocked and just before they could recuperate enough to fight back, Sukuta stung them again with a second goal master-minded by Solley.

Teammate Babucarr Cham coaxed the net-minder off his path to lay it out for Solley who had the simple task of tapping home as Sukuta went into the break leading 2-0.

Resumption of play saw Faby battling to put up a respective result and their fervent craves paid off as Ousman Yarboe out-jumped his marker to connect his head on a corner from the left to grab a consolation as results ticked 2-1.

As play intensified, Sukuta kept mounting pressure and were denied two penalty appeals before they managed to score a third to dampen their adversaries' hopes.

Play-maker Amadou got bundled in the opposition box but the arbiter wasn't interested and as a scramble ensued with the losing side trying to ward off danger, Solley got to end of the ball as he lay on the grass poking it past the goalkeeper amid fans celebration wrapping up the tie 3-1.

