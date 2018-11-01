1 November 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NYSC Scandal - Bolaji Abdullahi May Pick Kwara PDP Ticket

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muideen Olaniyi

A former minister of sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, may pick the governorship ticket of the PDP in Kwara State following allegation that the winner of the primary election, Razak Atunwa, did not participate in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The Premium Times had reported that Atunwa faced prosecution for forging the NYSC discharge certificate which he submitted to the PDP to prove his eligibility for public office.

The online medium also reported his alleged plan to present secondary school certificate as his highest qualification after getting into trouble for purportedly swearing under oath at Kwara State High Court in Ilorin that he had university degrees and participated in NYSC between 1995 and 1996.

Atunwa, a serving member of the House of Representatives, defeated Sha'aba Lafiagi, the senator currently representing Kwara North and about eight others to pick the PDP ticket.

Though Lafiagi should naturally benefit from the alleged NYSC certificate forgery scandal, Daily Trust learnt that Abdullahi, who resigned as the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC might be favoured by the leader of Kwara politics and Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Nigeria

88 Million Nigerians Now Living in Extreme Poverty, Says Report

Over 1.1 million Nigerians have slipped into extreme poverty in just four months, a report by the World Poverty Clock, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.